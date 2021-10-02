KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in KLA by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 26.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $714,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $335.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $325.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $190.21 and a 1-year high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

