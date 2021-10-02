KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.75 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,385 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Applied Materials stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.87 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,928,710. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.