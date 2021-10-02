Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.53 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be purchased for about $328.65 or 0.00686022 BTC on exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $65.73 million and $5.53 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep3rV1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.63 or 0.00237196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep3rV1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep3rV1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.