Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 828,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,062 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Kellogg worth $53,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 6,664.9% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Kellogg by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after buying an additional 1,369,552 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Kellogg by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after buying an additional 598,884 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,174,000 after buying an additional 515,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.78.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $32,074,806 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE K opened at $63.87 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.