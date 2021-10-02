Kemacoin (KEMA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded down 24.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Kemacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Kemacoin has a market cap of $14,014.24 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020289 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

