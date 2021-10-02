Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 102.8% from the August 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kenon by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 9.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kenon alerts:

KEN traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. Kenon has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.