Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $115.42

Shares of Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.42 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 115.35 ($1.51). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 117.10 ($1.53), with a volume of 33,596 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kerry Group from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 123.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.42. The stock has a market cap of £207.08 million and a PE ratio of 36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a €0.29 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.23%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.