Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decrease of 58.9% from the August 31st total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of KRYPF stock remained flat at $$2.48 on Friday. Kerry Properties has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

