KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.33

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000680 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $819,907.03 and approximately $12,066.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KeyFi has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00068673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00108397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.91 or 0.00151402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,069.08 or 0.99818556 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,466.66 or 0.07198744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002555 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,895 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.