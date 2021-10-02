keyTango Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,986.00 (TANGO)

keyTango (CURRENCY:TANGO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. keyTango has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $79,986.00 worth of keyTango was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, keyTango has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One keyTango coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00237562 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00119767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00012981 BTC.

keyTango Coin Profile

keyTango (CRYPTO:TANGO) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. keyTango’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,467,662 coins. keyTango’s official Twitter account is @TangoKey

According to CryptoCompare, “keyTango is a platform for the retail investor to discover and invest in deep DeFi products such as yield farming and liquidity pools. “

keyTango Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as keyTango directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade keyTango should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase keyTango using one of the exchanges listed above.

