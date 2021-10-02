Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 548,778 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.83% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.40 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.