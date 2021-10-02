Kommunitas (KOM) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kommunitas has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Kommunitas has a market capitalization of $421,900.16 and $816,876.00 worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00066728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00103557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.14 or 0.00145232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,596.03 or 0.99974499 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07075223 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,945,879 coins and its circulating supply is 533,114,311 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Buying and Selling Kommunitas

