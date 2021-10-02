Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.84% of Korn Ferry worth $72,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $519,067.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,252 shares of company stock worth $3,509,255 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.58. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $28.44 and a 1-year high of $76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

