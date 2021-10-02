Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) vs. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Head to Head Contrast

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Palisade Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$32.17 million ($1.71) -31.51 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 3,214.34 -$16.27 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Krystal Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Krystal Biotech has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Krystal Biotech and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 0 6 0 3.00 Palisade Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $97.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.92%. Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 181.12%. Given Palisade Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -14.46% -13.83% Palisade Bio -269.81% -735.72% -313.13%

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc. is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases. The company was founded by Suma M. Krishnan on April 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.