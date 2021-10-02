Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 155.8% in September

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

KUBTY stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95.

Get Kubota alerts:

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on KUBTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nomura lowered Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.