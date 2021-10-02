Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Up 155.8% in September

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 155.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
KUBTY stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.95. Kubota has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.95.
Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Kubota will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Kubota Company Profile
Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.
