Kusama (KSM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $119.36 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Kusama coin can now be bought for approximately $361.96 or 0.00755552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $119.36 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00069242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.16 or 0.00108886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00152928 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,855.33 or 0.99891692 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.05 or 0.07211961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

