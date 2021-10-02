Kwikswap Protocol Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Kwikswap Protocol has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $404,876.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

