Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.59). Kymera Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KYMR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kymera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 288,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,190. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

