KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) Short Interest Up 150.0% in September

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KYNC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS KYNC opened at 0.02 on Friday. KYN Capital Group has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.02.

KYN Capital Group Company Profile

KYN Capital Group, Inc is a capital-finance leasing company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment, Real Estate Acquisitions-KYN Capital Group, Asset-Based Lending, and Equipment LeasingKYN Capital Group. The Real Estate Investment segment provides asset-based loans for companies and individuals.

