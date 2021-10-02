KZ Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KZ Cash has a market cap of $1,506.05 and $5.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

