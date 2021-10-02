Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $314.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 331,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 62,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 480.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 31,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $279.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $183.41 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day moving average is $276.64. The company has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

