LABS Group (LABS) Market Cap Tops $19.19 Million

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One LABS Group coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LABS Group has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $19.19 million and approximately $402,313.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.93 or 0.00067022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00104344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.29 or 0.00145467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,624.30 or 0.99974882 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.68 or 0.07069564 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002525 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,082,776,594 coins. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio . The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.