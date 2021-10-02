Lamden (TAU) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Lamden has a market capitalization of $10.31 million and $226,501.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lamden has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lamden is lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

