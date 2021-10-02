Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Update

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

LMRK stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.42. 24,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,017. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $418.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMRK. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

