Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of LSDAF stock remained flat at $$144.79 during trading hours on Friday. Lassonde Industries has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $151.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.02.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

