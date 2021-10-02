Lead Wallet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $158,233.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $158,233.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00103832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00145873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.29 or 0.99911067 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.81 or 0.07038271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

