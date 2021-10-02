Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Short Interest Update

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the August 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

LPTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPTX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,802,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,248,687. The stock has a market cap of $217.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.23. Leap Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $4.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.18% and a negative net margin of 2,161.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapies designed to treat patients with cancer. Its clinical stage programs are DKN-01, which is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, or DKK1 and TRX518, which is a monoclonal antibody targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor, or GITR.

