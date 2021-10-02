Leatt (OTCMKTS:LEAT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.96

Leatt Co. (OTCMKTS:LEAT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.96 and traded as high as $24.20. Leatt shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 21,343 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.25.

Leatt Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LEAT)

Leatt Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing, and distribution of personal protective equipment. It focuses in the personal protective equipment for motor sports and leisure activities, including riders of motorcycles, bicycles, snowmobiles, and ATVs. The company was founded by Christopher James Leatt on March 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Durbanville, South Africa.

