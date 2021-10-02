Legal & General Group Plc Sells 474,189 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,495,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 474,189 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of State Street worth $205,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $86.41 on Friday. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $94.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.92.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.