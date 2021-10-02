Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.11. Leonardo shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 551 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FINMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

