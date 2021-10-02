Lethean (LTHN) Trading Up 111.2% This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 31.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 111.2% higher against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $932.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,899.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.59 or 0.07111950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00351230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.09 or 0.01156783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00111604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.41 or 0.00533230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.65 or 0.00456477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.08 or 0.00292445 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.