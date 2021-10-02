Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 6,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,344. Levere has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVRA. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at $489,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at $978,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Levere during the second quarter valued at $1,886,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levere Company Profile

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

