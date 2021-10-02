LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $147,965.11 and $8.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005051 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009548 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

