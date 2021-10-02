Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $300.33

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.33 and traded as low as $286.47. Li Ning shares last traded at $291.46, with a volume of 11,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Li Ning alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.96 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.23.

Li Ning Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of sporting goods. The company focuses on the research and development, design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of products including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes. It operates through the LI-NING Brand and All Other Brands segments.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.