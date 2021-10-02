Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $217,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after acquiring an additional 139,912 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 20.8% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $137.38.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

