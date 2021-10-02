Lido Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 1,415.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 186.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000.

MGK stock opened at $237.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.10 and a fifty-two week high of $251.02.

