Lido DAO Token (LDO) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for $5.17 or 0.00010799 BTC on exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a market capitalization of $126.92 million and approximately $197.51 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00068006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00107532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00147466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,027.44 or 1.00278011 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.69 or 0.06914582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

