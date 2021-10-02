LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LifeWorks Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSIXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the August 31st total of 395,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:MSIXF remained flat at $$26.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. LifeWorks has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $28.16.

About LifeWorks

LifeWorks Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

