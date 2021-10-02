Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,241 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.29% of Lightspeed POS worth $30,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after buying an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $98.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.23.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 50.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

