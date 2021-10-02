LINK (LN) Price Hits $108.09 on Major Exchanges

LINK (CURRENCY:LN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. LINK has a total market capitalization of $645.94 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LINK has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $108.09 or 0.00227045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINK Coin Profile

LINK’s launch date was April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,044,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,799 coins. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINK is link.network . LINK’s official message board is medium.com/linkecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance). “

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the exchanges listed above.

