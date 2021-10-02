LINKA Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $4,214.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LINKA has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00057810 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00240215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00120005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012984 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars.

