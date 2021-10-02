LiquidApps Achieves Market Cap of $11.96 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $11.96 million and $22,035.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00053194 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

