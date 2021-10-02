Litecoin Cash Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.94 million and $2,331.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,097.91 or 1.00020550 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 741,375,575 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

