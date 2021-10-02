Litecoin Plus Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $92,216.06 and $15.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.00 or 1.00003655 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00084965 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002109 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00005631 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.35 or 0.00608724 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

