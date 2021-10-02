LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of LIVN opened at $81.16 on Friday. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $81.64.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.