Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after acquiring an additional 401,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,986,000 after acquiring an additional 61,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $66.69 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.43.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 17,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $1,065,869.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,497,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

