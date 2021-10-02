LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Short Interest Up 153.9% in September

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 153.9% from the August 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMAO stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

