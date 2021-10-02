Loopring Hits One Day Volume of $52.01 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loopring has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $535.10 million and approximately $52.01 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00295208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00118749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.50 or 0.00227939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,882,007 coins. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

