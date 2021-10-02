Lotto (LOTTO) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $609.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto (LOTTO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

