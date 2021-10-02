Lua Token Price Down 2.1% This Week (LUA)

Lua Token (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lua Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00055312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00233713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00116012 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token (LUA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official message board is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

